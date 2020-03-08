‘Immense’, ‘Fantastic’, ‘Quality’ – some fans laud Cahill after Watford win

Crystal Palace enjoyed a 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday afternoon, keeping their third clean sheet in their last three Premier League games, and Gary Cahill was one of many players to come away with praise for his performance. The 34-year-old started alongside Scott Dann at centre-back and managed to keep out everything that Watford threw at him.
Cahill made more passes than any of his Palace teammates, was dominant in the air, turned over possession twice and blocked a number of Watford’s shots. He’s not conceded a league goal for a month and has been at the heart of the Eagles’ recent rise up the table – not bad for a free signing last summer.
Quality as usual!! 🦅🔴🔵
— Matt 🦅 (@Matt929) March 7, 2020
You and Dann were immense today👏👏
— Bruce Millington (@brucemillington) March 7, 2020
Thank you my Captain…. Fantastic
— Emmanuel27 (@Emmanue43833119) March 7, 2020
Another brilliant performance skip👌🏻
— Oliver Render (@OliverRender) March 7, 2020
Superb again today fella
— Bill Relyea (@BillRelyea) March 7, 2020
Legend. What an awesome signing. Guaita, Cahill and Ayew all unbelievable signings and RIDICULOUS value
— JOG (@JOG25779189) March 7, 2020
Solid as a rock….no…solid as a mountain 👏🏽
Keep those CS racking up, Gary.
Be cool if you can help Palace into europe…you deserve another european adventure 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MqDOp9Ihqz
— Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) March 7, 2020
Quality Gaz, my man of the match
— Joe🦅 (@joe_cpfc_01) March 7, 2020
Great game, my captain❤️💙
— lily (@lovelocklily) March 7, 2020
One of the PL signings of the season 🔴🔵
— Will Carpenter (@Mr_W_Carpenter) March 7, 2020
Fantastic performance again today! Massive shout out to Cahill and Dann. Unreal at the back, yet again!
Ayew is my 👑
Do we dare dream?…… 🤷♂️❤️💙#CPFC #CRYWAT #Ayew
WATCH: https://t.co/3v9SZPWjeo pic.twitter.com/yv5lhKtCQk
— Harvey Jones (@redandbluesite) March 7, 2020
Against Watford, Cahill played for 90 minutes, had 68 touches, won eight aerial duels, completed 77.8% of his 54 passes, found a teammate with two of his six long balls, made two interceptions, gave away one foul, made six clearances and blocked two shots.
The 34-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season. In the space of a month, Cahill has already shut out as many teams (3) as he’d managed in his first 17 league outings. Palace ended the day 11th in the table with 39 points from 29 games.
Stats from Transfermarkt.