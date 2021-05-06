Tottenham Hotspur will save around £9 million in compensation payments to Jose Mourinho after taking the Roma job earlier this week.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham last month, following the 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.





The Lilywhites were sat seventh in the Premier League table and had picked up just two points in their last three games.

Ryan Mason then stepped in as interim manager, and Spurs have since seen an upturn in form, despite losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

As expected, Jose Mourinho was due a large compensation fee, and ESPN have now revealed just how much Tottenham were due to pay the Portuguese manager.

They claim Spurs agreed a severance package worth in the region of £20m, but the club are set to save money due to Mourinho’s appointment at Roma.

ESPN say that the deal between Spurs and Mourinho was not paid in a lump sum, but the club would guarantee their former manager would receive what he would have earned until his contract expired in the summer of 2022.

As a result, Spurs will only have to top up Mourinho’s wages from Roma, said to be £8.8m, which could save Tottenham in the region of £9m.

SL View – Who will Spurs turn to next?

Since Tottenham started their managerial hunt, several reported targets have ruled themselves out of the running.

Brendan Rodgers remains the favourite with the bookmakers but has stressed that he has no interest in the Tottenham job.

Julien Nagelsmann and Erik ten Hag have committed themselves to other clubs, with Tottenham’s list of potential targets continuing to slim.

Gian Piero Gasperini is the latest name linked with a move to Spurs, while Scott Parker and Nuno Espirito Santo are both towards the top of the betting odds.

As it stands, it is tough to predict where Spurs will go from here.

However, both Massimiliano Allegri and Ralf Rangnick would be great options for the club and are readily available.

