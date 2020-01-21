Herrera won’t sign new deal at Rangers

Eduardo Herrera recently returned from a loan spell at Club Necaxa, having scored just one goal in 14 Liga MX Apertura games while struggling for playing time – 664 minutes of football in all competitions.
The 31-year-old was surplus to requirements in Mexico and is unwanted at Rangers too. Herrera was frozen out two years ago and hasn’t made an appearance since Steven Gerrard took charge. Since Rangers’ SFA Cup win over Ayr United (February 11, 2018), Herrera hasn’t featured for the first-team.
Gerrard has loaned the Mexican international out to Santos Laguna (July 16, 2018 – December 31, 2018) & Necaxa (January 8, 2019 – December 2019) in the last two seasons and is unlikely to play him over Alfredo Morelos & Jermain Defoe.
Herrera’s contract is up in July, but it’s hard to see him being handed an extension after scoring just two goals in 24 games for Rangers. The veteran centre-forward won’t want to spend the next six months on the periphery so he could opt for a move away before the transfer window shuts. Time will tell.
Rangers won’t stand in his way of a departure and won’t want to extend his stay past the summer.
