Graham Smyth: Leeds United in talks to sign Robin Koch

It seems Leeds United have finally given up on their chase to sign Ben White.

The Whites have been heavily linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove defender this summer, but they’re struggling to sign him.





The 22-year-old defender, who impressed heavily on loan last season at Leeds, is unlikely to leave the club this summer.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leeds had a third bid – worth £25m – for White rejected last week. The Whites have turned their attention elsewhere with Brighton refusing to sell White for any price.

Last week, the Mirror journalist David Anderson claimed that Leeds are showing keen interest in signing Robin Koch from Freiberg.

Marcelo Bielsa wants to bolster his attacking department and has identified Koch as a potential option for the club.

And now, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that the Whites are in talks to sign the 24-year-old defender.

Koch talk ongoing. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 24, 2020

The Mirror journalist reported earlier that Freiburg would demand a fee in the region of £10m for Koch.

The 24-year-old is a very experienced defender, and he would be a fantastic addition to the side. He has two caps for the German national team, and at £10m it looks like a cracking piece of business from Leeds.