Graham Roberts raves about Tottenham duo Gareth Bale and Dele Alli

Graham Roberts has showered praise on Gareth Bale and Dele Alli after Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive win on Thursday night.

Spurs defeated Wolfsberger 4-1 in the Europa League last 32 first leg away from home. Jose Mourinho is pleased with the victory, and feels they have “one foot in the next round”.





Gareth Bale, the on-loan summer signing from Real Madrid, produced an impressive performance last night. The Welshman provided the assist for Son Heung-min to head in the opener and then cut inside and blasted home their second goal.

Lucas Moura added a fine solo goal before half-time. Michael Liendl scored from the spot for the hosts before Carlos Vinicius killed the game with a late finish.

Alli also started the game and looked very sharp. Former Spurs player, Roberts, was impressed with the performance of both Alli and Bale.

Great to see @GarethBale11 and @dele_official playing really both looked so sharp — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 18, 2021

SL View

Bale was taken off in the 64th minute, and he was replaced by Erik Lamela. Alli was replaced by Tanguy Ndombele in the 78th minute.

The Welshman, who impressed in the cameo role against Manchester City, has now produced back-to-back strong performances, reminding everyone about his class and quality.

Matt Lawton of The Times said recently that Mourinho wasn’t happy with Bale’s fitness. He looked sharp last night, and he can build on from here.

The same can be said about Alli as well. The England international is a top-class player but he hasn’t played much this season. However, Mourinho should look to use both Alli and Bale now on a regular basis.