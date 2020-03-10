Graham Roberts gives verdict on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Graham Roberts has stated on Twitter that Tanguy Ndombele can be a brilliant player for Tottenham Hotspur.
The former Tottenham star made the comments in response to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher giving his take on Sky Sports on Jose Mourinho’s recent criticism of the France international midfielder.
Mourinho was not impressed with the performance of the 23-year-old in the first half of the Premier League game against Burnley at the weekend.
The Frenchman did not come on for the second half, with Mourinho strongly criticising him in his post-match comments, as quoted in The London Evening Standard.
Roberts believes that despite Ndombele’s current struggles at Spurs, he can be a big player for the North London outfit.
Totally agree with every word there Jamie!
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 9, 2020
I think he can be a brilliant player for us has all the ability in the world.
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 9, 2020
Stats
Ndombele joined Tottenham from French club Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £53.8 million.
The midfielder has made 12 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The 23-year-old has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the North London club, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.