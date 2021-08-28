Georgios Giakoumakis flying in for Celtic medical, set to sign a four-year deal

Celtic have been heavily linked with a move for the Greek international striker Georgios Giakoumakis for weeks now.

According to the latest report from Daily Record, the 26-year-old goalscorer is now closing in on a move to the Scottish club and Ange Postecoglou has managed to convince the striker to sign a four-year contract with Celtic.

The report further states that the striker is set to fly in for a medical ahead of a £2.5 million move.

Apparently, VVV Venlo will receive a guaranteed fee of around £2.1 million with a further £428,000 included in performance-related bonuses.

Giakoumakis scored 26 goals for the Dutch outfit last season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Celtic attack.

The Hoops are overly reliant on Odsonne Edouard to score goals and the arrival of the Greek international will help share the goalscoring burden. The striker is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Scottish Premiership.

The reported price seems extremely reliable in today’s market as well and Giakoumakis could easily end up proving to be a massive bargain for the Scottish giants.

On top of that, Edouard has been linked with a move away from Celtic and if that happens, Giakoumakis could be his ideal replacement at the Scottish club.