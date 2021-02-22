Gareth Bale reacts to Tottenham defeat vs West Ham

Gareth Bale says that he is “gutted” after Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 against London rivals West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard gave the home side a 2-0 lead. Lucas Moura pulled one back, with Bale providing the assist.





The Welshman made a big impact after coming on for Erik Lamela in the second half. Moura scored with a header after Bale found him with a pin-point cross from a corner.

The 31-year-old also crashed the crossbar with a fantastic volley and earned rave reviews from fans and pundits for his performance. Bale tweeted:

Gutted not to come away with anything today. On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/aj9pImQ6oR — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 21, 2021

Jose Mourinho revealed in his post-match press conference that although Bale did well, he didn’t think the Welshman was in a proper shape to start two games in a row.

Bale is getting sharper with every game, and he is showing the class that we all know he is capable of. With some tough fixtures coming up, Bale is likely to play a more prominent role with his confidence gradually rising.

It was an improved second-half performance from the north Londoners, and Mourinho felt they deserved something out of the game.

Spurs are going through a wretched run of form – their fifth defeat in six league games – and they desperately need to turn things around quickly.