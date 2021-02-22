Tottenham fans react to Gareth Bale’s display vs West Ham

Gareth Bale

If there is one positive from Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham, it has to be the second-half performance of Gareth Bale.

Bale dazzled once again after coming on in the second half for Erik Lamela as Spurs succumbed to their sixth defeat in their last eight games in all competitions.


The defeat leaves them toiling in ninth place, and their top-four chances are slipping away gradually. A bemused and exasperated Jose Mourinho said after the match that the problems run deeper than he can solve by himself.

Bale was simply outstanding for Spurs and many fans feel that the Welshman should be starting from the next game. However, Mourinho has suggested that both Bale and Dele Alli are not in proper physical condition to start two games in a row.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the fans:

SL View 

Bale impressed in the 18-minute cameo against Manchester City and followed it up with an impressive performance in the Europa League.

He looked sharp against the Hammers and made a big difference in the second half. He provided an assist for Lucas Moura, while saw his effort from distance hit the woodwork.

It was arguably his best performance since joining Spurs. He should now look to stay fit and start as many games as possible.

In this topsy-turvy season, Spurs can climb up the ladder very quickly if they can win matches at a stretch, and Bale can still play a big role in it.