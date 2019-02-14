Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Franck Kessie discusses Tottenham Hotspur transfer link

14 February, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in signing Franck Kessie during the January transfer window.

Italian media outlet Il Messaggero reported last month that Spurs made a formal approach to sign the AC Milan midfielder.

TuttoMercatoWeb reported that the Ivory Coast midfielder would be looking to leave the Serie A giants in the summer, and the 22-year-old’s desire to leave Milan has reportedly alerted Premier League clubs Tottenham and Chelsea.

They claimed back in January that a fee in the region of £36million would be enough to land the former Atalanta midfielder, who joined Milan on a two-year loan deal that automatically becomes permanent in the summer.

In fact, the same publication, Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this week that Spurs have made contact with Kessie’s agent about a possible summer move.

The Ivorian has made more than 80 appearances for Milan, scoring eight goals as he continues to impress in Italy. He could be a good replacement for Mousa Dembele who left Tottenham for Guangzhou R&F in the January transfer window.

However, Kessie has responded to the rumours about a move to Spurs, saying that he is happy in Milan and wants to return to the Champions League under Gennaro Gattuso.

“The rumours about Chelsea and Tottenham? I have 5 years of contract and I’m happy at Milan,” Kessie told Sport Mediaset. “There’s a great coach who’s doing things well, with all of us, with all the players. to return to the Champions League and I want to keep on growing it.”

