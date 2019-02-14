Franck Kessie discusses Tottenham Hotspur transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in signing Franck Kessie during the January transfer window.
Italian media outlet Il Messaggero reported last month that Spurs made a formal approach to sign the AC Milan midfielder.
TuttoMercatoWeb reported that the Ivory Coast midfielder would be looking to leave the Serie A giants in the summer, and the 22-year-old’s desire to leave Milan has reportedly alerted Premier League clubs Tottenham and Chelsea.
They claimed back in January that a fee in the region of £36million would be enough to land the former Atalanta midfielder, who joined Milan on a two-year loan deal that automatically becomes permanent in the summer.
In fact, the same publication, Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this week that Spurs have made contact with Kessie’s agent about a possible summer move.
The Ivorian has made more than 80 appearances for Milan, scoring eight goals as he continues to impress in Italy. He could be a good replacement for Mousa Dembele who left Tottenham for Guangzhou R&F in the January transfer window.
However, Kessie has responded to the rumours about a move to Spurs, saying that he is happy in Milan and wants to return to the Champions League under Gennaro Gattuso.
“The rumours about Chelsea and Tottenham? I have 5 years of contract and I’m happy at Milan,” Kessie told Sport Mediaset. “There’s a great coach who’s doing things well, with all of us, with all the players. to return to the Champions League and I want to keep on growing it.”