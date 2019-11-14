Former Rangers hero Alex Rae makes Zlatan Ibrahimovic Celtic transfer claim

Former Glasgow Rangers player Alex Rae feels that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would struggle to get into Celtic’s starting line-up.
The former Ibrox midfielder says that Ibrahimovic would be a ‘remarkable’ signing for the Bhoys, but the 38-year-old will struggle to force his way into the first-team squad.
The talisman striker has left LA Galaxy and he is now a free agent. Neil Lennon said recently that he was in the market to sign a forward after the recent injury to Vakoun Issouf Bayo.
Rumours surfaced that the Hoops could be interested in signing the former Manchester United striker on a free transfer.
Although the former Barcelona striker is a free agent, his wage demands will surely be out of Celtic’s reach, even if the Parkhead club were interested.
Rae feels that in terms of marketing for Scottish football, Ibrahimovic would be a very good signing for the Bhoys, but the Swedish striker would struggle to force his way into the Hoops starting XI after the blistering start to the season from Odsonne Edouard.
The French forward has been in tremendous form for the Hoops and Lennon simply cannot afford to drop him to the bench.
Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard , the former Rangers hero said: “If Celtic pull it off it would be a remarkable one.
“In terms of marketing, he struggles for a bit of confidence though, Ibrahimovic, isn’t he a bit shy?!
“But in terms of what he would bring to the table, we see some of his goals for LA Galaxy. I love the fact that, is it, Carlos Vela? the boy who he was getting embroiled in an argument with, he referred to him as a mini to a Rolls Royce, you know that type of thing. He would be brilliant for the game.
“Look, Celtic play with one up top, where he would fit in, I don’t know – he wouldn’t get a game! He wouldn’t get a game! If he comes do you think big Edouard is going to sit on the bench?”
Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at the MLS club and scored an impressive 31 goals last term.