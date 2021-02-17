Fabrizio Romano comments on Everton’s chances of retaining Moise Kean

Paris Saint-Germain took Barcelona to the cleaners at the Camp Nou last night, coming from behind to secure a 4-1 victory in the first-leg of the Champions League last-16.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick, with Everton loanee Moise Kean scoring the other goal.





The 20-year-old joined PSG on a season-long loan last summer and has since registered 14 goals across all competitions.

Everton fans were impressed with his performance against Barcelona last night, and manager Carlo Ancelotti and Director of Football Marcel Brands would have been pleased too.

Kean’s loan deal at PSG does not include an option to buy, and the player’s market value has surely risen given his recent performances.

It remains to be seen whether the French giants will look to secure his services on a permanent basis, but the Everton striker will definitely not be available on the cheap.

Sky Sports journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is expecting the Toffees to demand a huge fee for his signature.

“I’m 100 percent sure that Everton will fight for Kean, or receive €60 or €70 million or keep the player,” the Italian said on the Here We Go podcast.

“Ancelotti is a big fan of Moise Kean. In my opinion, they are planning for him as the star for next season.”

While Kean struggled at Everton last term, scoring just twice in 29 Premier League appearances, the former Juventus striker is proving his quality all over again in the French top-flight.

The Toffees will likely be keen to have him back, but whether the player and his agent want that remains to be seen.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still the undisputed starter at Goodison Park, Kean’s playing chances at Everton will always be limited for the time being, and that will not be too appealing to the Italy international.

A lack of European football next season after he has tasted Champions League action again could also see him seek a permanent exit from Ancelotti’s side, and it will be interesting to see how things go in the summer.

