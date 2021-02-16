Report: Everton plotting summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to France Football (via GFFN), Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the club’s board to be willing to spend more than £26 million to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot when the summer transfer window opens.

Sportslens View





The Italian was keen on bringing the 25-year-old to Goodison Park last summer, and the player was open to a move.

Ancelotti knows Rabiot well from their days together at Paris Saint-Germain, and the Everton boss is now eyeing a potential reunion.

Everton are looking to play European football next term, and while they have been impressive in the Premier League this term, they have been inconsistent at times.

Ancelotti knows he will need to continue strengthening his squad if they are to break into the top six permanently, and the addition of Rabiot to the midfield will be massive without a doubt.

The France international has featured in 28 games across all competitions for the Old Lady this term, but he is keen to play more and would no doubt be a starter in a side like Everton.

However, forfeiting Champions League football to play for the Toffees is not the most desirable option, and he could join a side offering the elite European competition should they come calling.

Qualifying for next season’s Europa League will boost Everton’s chances of landing Rabiot and a couple of top players, and they will be eager to end the campaign on an impressive note.

Ancelotti is not short of quality options in the middle of the park at the moment, but the Juventus midfielder would definitely help improve Everton if snapped up, and not many will bet against them making another marquee signing when the summer transfer window opens this summer.

