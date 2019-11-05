Ex-Rangers hero Barry Ferguson says Celtic are stronger under Neil Lennon

Former Glasgow Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that Neil Lennon’s Celtic side are an even bigger danger to the Ibrox club than they were under Brendan Rodgers.
Celtic won back to back domestic trebles under Rodgers but Ferguson feels that the current Celtic side under Lennon are a more dangerous opponent.
He observes that the Bhoys are ‘devastating’ going forward under Lennon, and that is why they can score a lot of goals. Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic played a more possession-based football that relied on patient build-up, but they now play more attacking football under Lennon.
“They’re a bit mentally stronger – they are up against a stronger Rangers team – and I just think they are a more dangerous opponent under Neil Lennon. I do. They have a game-plan to go and attack teams,” said Ferguson, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“The philosophy under Brendan Rodgers was a bit more patient. Under Neil Lennon they are in a hurry to get goals and that’s the way his Hibs team was too
“They are always going to be a dangerous opponent for Rangers – just look at the players they’ve got. They’ve got players that have been through it and won things and are dangerous. So have Rangers.
“With Brendan Rodgers it was more possession based. With Lenny, yes they like to keep possession but the intent is to go forward. That’s the difference I see in the Celtic team.
“Celtic were devastating going forward. They scored five goals but it could have been seven, eight or nine.
“I think it’s a mixture of everything. They know that Rangers are stronger and are going to be breathing down their neck. But also the manager is not going to accept performances like they had against Livingston for instance.
“I’m not just saying that because I think Rangers are in a really good place as well at this moment in time. But Celtic are the champions and they are showing the true form of champions.”
Ferguson is absolutely spot on here. Celtic have played some eye-catchy football this season, and they have a dangerous attacking unit.
Celtic won the titles under Rogers at a canter and they hardly faced any resistance from the opposition. But now, Rangers are a strong force under Steven Gerrard and are challenging for the title.
Rangers have reached the final of the Scottish League Cup where they will face Celtic. It shows how far they have progressed under Gerrard, and that is why Celtic have a strong challenge on hand.