Europa League 2020/21: UEL Round of 16 Results & Highlights

The Europa League takes centre stage this evening with the round of 16 first leg ties featuring some mouthwatering fixtures.
We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Europa League highlights as the games are played.
The action is already underway and most eyes are on the clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and AC Milan.
TEAM NEWS 📋
A HUGE game in the #UEL tonight 👀
Here's how both sides line up ⬇️
It's 4️⃣ changes for United after their win in the Manchester derby! 🔥
Listen via the @BBCSounds app 👇
🎧📲: https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball #MUNACM pic.twitter.com/d1SeEIIl7L
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 11, 2021
Rangers have also kicked off the away leg of their match-up with Slavia Prague.
🆕 Today's #RangersFC team to face @slavia_eng in the @EuropaLeague. #UEL
👉 Full Team News: https://t.co/JTM0d5nLFZ pic.twitter.com/66uHI4vfXn
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 11, 2021
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the 8.00 pm fixtures against Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb respectively.
Europa League Round of 16 First Leg Results
Thursday, March 11
Manchester United vs AC Milan
Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal
Ajax vs Young Boys
Slavia Prague vs Rangers
Olympiacos vs Arsenal
Granada vs Molde
Tottenham Hostpur vs Dinamo Zagreb
Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk
The second leg ties will be played on Thursday, March 18.
Europa League Highlights
The #UEL round of 16 is here! 🤩
Four British teams in action tonight!
🏴 Man Utd 🆚 AC Milan 🇮🇹
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague 🆚 Rangers 🏴
🇬🇷 Olympiacos 🆚 Arsenal 🏴
🏴 Tottenham 🆚 Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/K4sp6I16tc
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021
Europa League News
