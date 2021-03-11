Europa League 2020/21: UEL Round of 16 Results & Highlights

The Europa League takes centre stage this evening with the round of 16 first leg ties featuring some mouthwatering fixtures.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Europa League highlights as the games are played.





The action is already underway and most eyes are on the clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and AC Milan.

Rangers have also kicked off the away leg of their match-up with Slavia Prague.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the 8.00 pm fixtures against Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb respectively.

Europa League Round of 16 First Leg Results

Thursday, March 11

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

Ajax vs Young Boys

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Granada vs Molde

Tottenham Hostpur vs Dinamo Zagreb

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

The second leg ties will be played on Thursday, March 18.

Europa League Highlights

Europa League News

