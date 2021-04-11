Diego Llorente posts message on Twitter after Leeds win vs Man City

Diego Llorente took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Leeds defeated Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Whites stunned Pep Guardiola’s side 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. The emphatic victory confirmed that they will still be in the top-flight next year.

Stuart Dallas scored both the goals for the Whites, including an injury-time winner to earn Marcelo Bielsa’s side all three points.

However, the win looked all the more impressive given that the visitors had Liam Cooper sent off shortly before the break.

Bielsa tweaked his formation by bringing Pascal Struijk. With Robin Koch alongside Llorente, the trio formed a solid backline and prevented City from wreaking havoc.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter after the match, where he posted a heartfelt message congratulating Dallas for his magnificent effort.

Solidarity, effort and sacrifice. Knowing how to suffer as a team with one less until the end deserves the three points we took of a stadium where it is very difficult to win. Great job! Congratulations to our box to box @dallas_stuart for the two goals!!! MOT pic.twitter.com/6fZkUbS1J2 — Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) April 10, 2021

SL View

Llorente has been superb for Bielsa’s side after returning from injury in late February.

The Spaniard had endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines since joining the Yorkshire club in the summer, managing only two appearances over a span of three months.

However, since returning from injury, he has been colossal for the Whites. It isn’t an exaggeration to claim that it was arguably his best performance for Leeds.

