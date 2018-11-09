Derby County fancied to extend unbeaten run against Aston Villa

Derby County host Aston Villa on Saturday aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games.
The Rams head into the weekend fifth in the table, just two points behind Leeds United and Norwich City at the top of the standings.
Villa are currently down in 14th place after winning two of their four matches under new boss Dean Smith.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes it will be a difficult afternoon for the visitors and has backed Derby to record a 2-1 victory (8/1 with Sky Bet).
“You worried a little for Derby when they fell behind against Birmingham last weekend,” he said.
“Had they run out of steam after such a demanding run of fixtures? They answered that emphatically.
“Villa put in one of their best performances of the season against Bolton and you can certainly see some improvements being made under Dean Smith.
“This is a really tough trip for them, however. Rams win for me.”
Derby took four points off Villa last season, winning 2-0 at Pride Park before securing a 1-1 draw away from home.
The Rams are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with Villa on offer at 5/2 and the draw available at 5/2.