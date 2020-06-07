David Turnbull keen to join Celtic this summer

David Turnbull is keen on a move to Celtic this summer.

As per Football Insider, the midfielder wants to resurrect his dream move to Parkhead.

Turnbull was close to signing for Celtic last year but his medical exposed a serious keen issue and the move collapsed.

Since then, Turnbull has had surgery and he has recovered fully from his knee problem. It will be interesting to see if the Hoops come back for him this summer.

Neil Lennon could use a creative midfielder like Turnbull and he would improve Celtic a lot.

Turnbull recently signed an extension with Motherwell but he remains keen on the move. It will be interesting to see how much he costs this summer.

Celtic had agreed a £3.25m deal for the midfielder last year and they will be hoping to snap him up for a similar fee (if not lower) if they decide to sign him at all.

Last season he had 16 goals and seven assists to his name but he hasn’t had the chance to show his quality this season.

The 20-year-old has made just 2 appearances after missing several months due to injury.