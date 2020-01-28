David Moyes delivers latest West Ham transfer update

David Moyes today has confirmed in his press conference that Tomas Soucek is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to West Ham.
The Hammers boss has also hinted that the club are looking to sign one more player before the January transfer deadline on Friday.
Moyes has stated that the club are actively attempting to seal one more deal after Soucek before Friday’s deadline but has refused to give out his name.
He said that the Hammers have submitted a firm bid for the player, and gave cryptic hints that he is not a striker.
“We have a firm bid in for another player,” Moyes said, as quoted by Football London. “It’s not a striker.”
West Ham have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window. Could he be the player Moyes is talking about?
The Guardian reported yesterday that the Hammers are hoping to land Walker-Peters on loan before Friday’s deadline. The 22-year-old defender has been reportedly targeted by Southampton and Crystal Palace as well.
Soucek is likely to become the club’s second signing of the January window, after West Ham secured a new No 2 goalkeeper in Darren Randolph for £4m from Middlesbrough.