Darren Bent comments on Jean-Kevin Augustin’s Leeds United situation

Darren Bent has given his take on the current situation of Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin to Football Insider.
The former Tottenham Hotspur striker, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports and talkSPORT, believes that it is strange that Augustin is not playing for the West Yorkshire outfit.
Bent told Football Insider about Augustin: “The question marks were never about his ability, they were more attitude-wise. For whatever reason, he’s not really featuring. I don’t understand.
“For such a big player that everybody was raving about, why have we not really seen him yet? Again, it’s a difficult one, and it’s a tricky situation for Leeds to be in.
“At the time they needed another forward in, another body. At the same time, it’s a strange one.”
Stats
Augustin joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old striker was on loan at AS Monaco, but that deal was terminated to facilitate the Frenchman’s loan switch to the Whites in January.
According to WhoScored, the youngster made two starts and eight substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season, and he also scored one goal in two Coupe de la Ligue 1 ties and played once in the Coupe de France.
The striker has made just three appearances in the Championship for Leeds, playing a total of just 49 minutes, according to WhoScored.
Automatic promotion push
Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion.
The West Yorkshire outfit are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and are in great position to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.
All football in England is suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.