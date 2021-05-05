Crystal Palace join West Ham United in the race for RB Leipzig’s Hwang Hee-chan

According to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are interested in bringing RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan to the Premier League this summer.

The Selhurst Park outfit will need to strengthen their attacking ranks this summer, and the South Korea international has been identified as an option.





Leipzig are open to letting him go for around £10 million, and Palace could be taking the punt on him.

The 25-year-old is also on the radar of Everton as manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to add a versatile forward to his front-line.

Hee-Chan scored 45 goals for Red Bull Salzburg in four seasons at the Austrian Bundesliga, but he has scored just thrice in 22 games since joining Leipzig in the summer of 2020.

The Asian has started just twice across all competitions and could be keen to leave Germany this summer.

Palace could be offering him the chance to play regularly, and he could choose them ahead of West Ham and Everton where there is more fierce competition for chances.

Hee-Chan, nicknamed the “Bull” in his country due to his aggressive playing style and surname, has been praised by his international teammate and Tottenham Hotspur winger Heung-min Son for being hardworking, and those characteristics could come in handy at Selhurst Park.

Brighton, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all keen to land him in January 2020 having been impressed with his performance against Liverpool during the Champions League campaign.

Very few people can pull off something like this around Virgil van Dijk 👀 Hwang Hee-Chan is definitely one to keep an eye on! pic.twitter.com/54NIGRIJLD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 3, 2019

Hee-Chan was a thorn in the flesh in the back of Reds centre-back Virgil Van Dijk all game, flooring the Netherlands international to score Salzburg’s first goal in the Austrians’ 4-3 defeat at Anfield.

Such an exciting player could help bolster Palace attack, and his partnership with Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze could be too much for Premier League defenders to handle.

In other news, Palace eyeing summer move for Senegalese striker.