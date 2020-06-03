Crystal Palace in reported talks over alleged Leeds United target Danny Loader

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers could reportedly miss out on Danny Loader, with Crystal Palace allegedly in talks over the Reading forward.

A recent report in The Daily Mail reported of interest in the teenager from Leeds, Wolves, Palace and Swansea.

The report claimed that the 19-year-old forward is out of contract at Reading this summer, and that the Championship have withdrawn an offer of a new deal worth £9000 per week due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Todofichajes has now claimed that Palace are in talks with the agent of Loader, with the report adding that the Eagles are confident that negotiations will come to fruition.

There’s still time

While Loader is only 19 years of age, he is a very promising young forward who can develop into a superb footballer in the coming years.

At the moment, Palace are reportedly in talks, and nothing has been agreed yet, meaning that Leeds and Wolves still have hopes of securing the services of the forward.

It is still only the beginning of June, and there is still a lot of time for Leeds or Wolves to convince the forward to move to Elland Road or the Molineux Stadium this summer.