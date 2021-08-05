Cristian Romero flying in to seal Tottenham move today

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete the signing of the Argentine defender Cristian Romero later today.

The Premier League side have managed to agree on a fee with Atalanta for his services and the player is set to fly into London today to complete the formalities of the transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has already completed the first part of his medical with the Londoners.

Cristian Romero successfully completed first part of his medical as new Tottenham player in Italy. He’s flying to London today to complete the second part and then sign with Spurs until 2026. Here we go confirmed. ⚪️🛬 #THFC Tanganga-Galatasaray loan deal – up to the player. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

#Romero started today in Italy his medicals for @SpursOfficial: late tomorrow he’ll be in London. #Spurs and @Atalanta_BC agreed a deal for €50M plus 5M bonus. @SkySport @SkySports — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 4, 2021

Romero was one of the best defenders around Europe last season and he was chosen as the best in his position in the Italian league.

The 23-year-old helped his country win Copa America as well and he has a massive future ahead of him.

Tottenham fans will be delighted with his acquisition and they will be looking forward to their new signing.

The Premier League side needed to sort out their defensive vulnerabilities this summer especially after the departure of Toby Alderweireld and Romero could prove to be a quality long term replacement for the Belgian.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez have been linked with a move away from Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can bring in another centre back before the transfer window shuts.

They have been linked with a move for the Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Romero has the potential to develop into a world-class defender in future and Spurs will be hoping that the new signing can adapt to the Premier League quickly and make an immediate impact next season.

