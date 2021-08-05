Newcastle keen on Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp as per Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old playmaker is unlikely to get regular game time at the London club and a loan move would be ideal for him next season.

The Magpies need to add more imagination and craft in the middle of the park and Skipp could prove to be a superb short term addition.

Newcastle loaned Joe Willock from Arsenal last season and the youngster made quite an impression under Steve Bruce. The Magpies will be hoping for a similar impact from Skipp if they manage to sign him.

The Magpies are reportedly keen on signing Joe Willock on a permanent deal as well and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Meanwhile, Skipp is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. The player will be hoping to continue his development with first-team football in the Premier League at a move to Newcastle would certainly be appealing for the player. He cannot afford to spend a season on the Tottenham bench.

The youngster was on loan at Norwich City this past season and he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has the ability to succeed in the top flight as well and Tottenham must look to send him out on loan in order to gain some first-team experience this summer.

