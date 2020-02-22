Chris Sutton urges Celtic to find alternatives for Scott Brown

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes that the Hoops need alternatives to Scott Brown if they want to continue their success.
The popular pundit wrote in his Daily Record column that Brown can’t carry on forever and Neil Lennon needs to replace him properly.
The 55-cap Scotland international has been irreplaceable for a while now but he is past his peak.
Celtic will have to replace more than just his ability as a footballer. Brown has been the leader for Celtic on and off the pitch. He has had an enormous influence on the dressing room over the years.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic fill his void in future.
Sutton believes that someone like McGregor could step in as the alternative to Brown. The Celtic star has earned the respect of his peers with his performances and he could be a leader within the group.
Similar Christopher Jullien could be another option. The defender has been imperious at the back ever since he joined the Scottish giants.
Sutton claims that the defender is brave and he has what it takes to be a leader.
Both McGregor and Jullien have been outstanding for Celtic this season and Sutton’s claims are certainly not wide off the mark.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.