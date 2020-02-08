Chris Sutton shoots down Rangers fan’s suggestion that Alfredo Morelos is worth £80 million

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in the form of his life this term, netting 28 goals across all competitions for the Light Blues.
The Colombia international was linked with a move away from Ibrox last month, but boss Steven Gerrard was adamant not even £50 million would have been enough to tempt Rangers into selling him.
The Gers will look to cash in on Morelos in the summer, though, with the striker eyeing a move to a bigger league.
It remains to be seen if suitors will be willing to part with anything close to £50 million for his signature, but a Rangers fans reckon he is worth £80 million if Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is rated half of that.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton was having none of it, though, quickly shooting down the suggestion in three words on Twitter:
Don’t be daft. https://t.co/09yQV0XxtX
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 8, 2020
Morelos is definitely not worth £80 million, and it will be interesting to see if suitors will part with even half of that amount for anyone in the Scottish Premiership.
Kieran Tierney’s £25 million move from Celtic to Arsenal in the summer remains the Premiership’s record for an outgoing transfer, and it will be interesting to see if it will be broken next summer.