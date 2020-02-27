Blog Columns Site News Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ win over Braga

Rangers picked up a vital 1-0 win over Braga in the Europa League last night.

A second-half goal from Ryan Kent was enough to send Steven Gerrard’s side through to the next round of the competition.

Rangers had won the first leg 3-2 and they did unbelievably well to prevent Braga from scoring in the second leg.

The Portuguese side looked slick in attack during the first leg but Gerrard’s game plan worked like a treat in the return leg.

Rangers were rock solid at the back and they have deservedly pulled off a memorable result in Europe.

Popular pundit and former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has now reacted to the result on Twitter.

Sutton tweeted that the Rangers players have done very well to win the game and Gerrard’s game plan was followed to perfection.

Although the former Celtic man is often critical of Gerrard and Rangers, even he couldn’t stop himself from lavishing praise on the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers will be hoping to build on this and do well in the next round of the Europa League as well. They are unlikely to win the league title and they should focus on doing well in Europe now.

Even some of the Celtic fans agreed with Sutton and praised Rangers’ display.

