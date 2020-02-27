Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers’ win over Braga

Rangers picked up a vital 1-0 win over Braga in the Europa League last night.
A second-half goal from Ryan Kent was enough to send Steven Gerrard’s side through to the next round of the competition.
Rangers had won the first leg 3-2 and they did unbelievably well to prevent Braga from scoring in the second leg.
The Portuguese side looked slick in attack during the first leg but Gerrard’s game plan worked like a treat in the return leg.
Rangers were rock solid at the back and they have deservedly pulled off a memorable result in Europe.
Popular pundit and former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has now reacted to the result on Twitter.
Sutton tweeted that the Rangers players have done very well to win the game and Gerrard’s game plan was followed to perfection.
Well done to Rangers and Steven Gerrard 👏👏 The players followed out the game plan to perfection tonight…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2020
Although the former Celtic man is often critical of Gerrard and Rangers, even he couldn’t stop himself from lavishing praise on the Ibrox outfit.
Rangers will be hoping to build on this and do well in the next round of the Europa League as well. They are unlikely to win the league title and they should focus on doing well in Europe now.
Even some of the Celtic fans agreed with Sutton and praised Rangers’ display.
Detest Rangers but you’ve got to say thats a brilliant result. People will say Braga are poor but they’ve tucked away Benfica, Sporting and Porto (twice) recently. Hopefully we can do the same ro Copenhagen 🤞
— Allan Reay (@reay_allan) February 26, 2020
Fair play to them didn’t think they would be capable of it considering there form lately over to us now the draw will be good on Friday if we have both teams in it 🍀🇮🇪
— . (@CJ_Blurryface) February 26, 2020
Rangers did there job well but lets be honest they’ll play better teams than Braga they just didnt seem to be at the races but faur play to rangers
— Stephen Cairns (@KatrinaCarson16) February 26, 2020
Hate to say it but fair play to Rangers. Seemed like a mountain to climb in the first 60 minutes last week. Credit where its due.
— Matthew McGrath (@MattTheBhoy) February 26, 2020
Aye they done well, old firm next round maybe?
— John (@JohnMurrray1) February 26, 2020