Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic win vs Kilmarnock

Celtic returned to winning ways after beating Kilmarnock comfortably at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.
Brendan Rodgers’s side won 5-1 and with that returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership table. They now have a three point lead over arch rivals Rangers.
Former Celtic player turned football pundit Chris Sutton was following the game, and he took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
Sutton was quite impressed with the three-man Celtic midfield of Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor. He says that skipper Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham would struggle to get into the starting line-up at the moment.
Big win for Celtic👏👏… hard to imagine at the start of the season this being Celtic’s best midfield three but hard to see a place for Brown and Ntcham at present…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 8, 2018
James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard, Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie scored for the champions in the first half to give Celtic a healthy advantage.
Eammon Brophy pulled one back after the break, but Forrest added another to kill all hopes of a potential comeback.
Christie scored a brilliant free-kick and he is enjoying the form of his life. He has now scored seven goals in his last 10 games for the Bhoys.
Celtic enjoyed 65% of possession and attempted 20 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.