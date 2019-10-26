Chris Sutton raves about Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie

Popular football pundit Chris Sutton has showered praise on Celtic attacking midfielder Ryan Christie after his brilliant performance against Lazio.
The Bhoys won 2-1 against the Italian giants at Parkhead on Thursday in the Europa League, where Christie scored the opening goal for the Bhoys.
The visitors took the lead against Celtic towards the end of the first half through Manuel Lazzari, but two goals in the second half from Christie and Christopher Jullien turned the tide in Celtic’s favour.
Sutton has showered praise on the 24-year-old, saying his progress in the last 12 months has been astounding.
“It was this weekend 12 months ago when Celtic were preparing to face Hearts in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Murrayfield and the playmaker was down the pecking order,” he wrote for the Daily Record.
“What happened on the day and since is a well-documented story but watching him add another sensational
European performance to his CV, his progress has been astounding.
“Christie is the full package and I can pay him no bigger compliment than saying there seems absolutely no way back for Tom Rogic in terms of that No.10 position.”
Dramatic turnaround
Sutton is absolutely spot on here. He was way down the pecking order at Celtic and at one point of time it felt like he could be sold by the club.
Christie not only fought his way back into the starting line-up but has also become a key player for the club under Neil Lennon.
The highly-rated midfielder has been in impressive form this season, having scored eight goals and provided three assists in three assists in all competitions.
He is a complete package, and his control over the ball is superb. He has still plenty of room to improve and has the potential to become a top-class player for Celtic.