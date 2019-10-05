Chris Sutton raves about Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Callum McGregor has returned to his best form for the Bhoys.
The 26-year-old has been a key player for Celtic in recent years. He was tremendous for Celtic last season and has made a good start in the 2019-20 campaign as well.
McGregor has played 18 games across all competitions already this season. He was superb during Celtic’s 2-0 win against CFR Cluj on Thursday in the Europa League clash at Celtic Park.
The dynamic midfielder has already been involved in four goals this season, and he is expected to play a major role for Neil Lennon’s side.
Celtic have made a strong start in the Scottish Premiership, and have impressed in the Europa League as well.
McGregor played 59 games in all competitions last season and Sutton felt that it took a toll on him. However, he feels that he has returned to his best form in recent weeks.
“Callum McGregor was absolutely pivotal as Celtic won a treble Treble,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Record.
“Watching him back in peak form against Cluj on Thursday night, it’s easy to think he can utilise his wonderful ability with an incredible mental strength to be a main man again this season.
“McGregor is an absolute phenomenon. His talent is one thing but his durability is quite another.”
The Scotland international is a key player for Lennon’s side, and Sutton is absolutely spot on here. He brings dynamism, energy and balance to the side. Surely, the Bhoys can expect another incredible season if McGregor maintains this impressive form throughout the campaign.