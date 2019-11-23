Chris Sutton insists Rangers are mounting a very real title challenge, expresses concerns over Celtic’s lack of striking back-up

Rangers have given Celtic a run for their money in the Scottish Premiership thus far this season, and are currently level on points with the Hoops at the top of the table.
Both sides have picked up 31 points each from their opening 12 games, conceding seven goals apiece, and Celtic are only ahead of Rangers having scored one more goal (36) than the Light Blues (35).
It remains to be seen if Steven Gerrard’s side can keep up their push and eventually stop Neil Lennon’s men from making it nine league titles in a row, but Hoops legend Chris Sutton is concerned about Celtic’s lack of striking depth, insisting there is a very real challenge coming from Rangers this season.
“I’ve been saying for months that there’s a very real challenge coming from Rangers this season,” Sutton told Daily Record.
“And if Odsonne Edouard gets injured, Celtic don’t have an adequate back-up.”
The French striker has been responsible for nine of Celtic’s league goals, and Lennon could be left with no quality options if he picks up an injury.
Despite scoring two goals apiece, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Bayo don’t appear capable of firing the Parkhead outfit to the title should Edouard becomes unavailable, and the lack of quality depth in the position could hurt their title chances.
However, that’s not the case at Ibrox, though, where Jermaine Defoe – who has scored 10 goals – is keeping Alfredo Morelos on his toes despite being the second-choice striker.