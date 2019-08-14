Charlie Nicholas urges Celtic to sign Fraser Forster

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League after a disappointing performance against Cluj last night.
Former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas has urged the club to improve on their goalkeeping options this summer.
Nicholas wants his former side to sign Fraser Forster or Joe Lewis before the window closes.
He said: “Neil Lennon needs to make a goalkeeper his number one signing priority. If I were the Celtic manager, I would be doing all I could to get Fraser Forster back to the club. We saw further evidence of the need for the goalkeeping position to be urgently addressed at Motherwell. Scott Bain is the first-choice after he was preferred by Brendan Rodgers because he could handle the back-pass better than Craig Gordon. Lennon, however, has made it clear that he is more interested in his goalies keeping the ball out of the net. Bain has been badly exposed already this season and, with Craig Gordon running down his contract, he is not the answer. Celtic need more of a presence between the sticks and Forster, for me, is perfect.”
Scott Bain produced a poor performance for Celtic last night and it is evident that the Scottish champions need to sign a quality keeper.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move for either player in the coming days.
Both Forster and Lewis would be upgrades on Bain and the Southampton keeper should be Lennon’s top priority. He has proven himself in the Premier League and he would be a star in Scotland.
He needs to play regularly and therefore it won’t be hard to convince him to join Celtic.
Forster is no longer a key player for the Saints. A move away from the club would be ideal for him too.
Celtic have the money to spend after Kieran Tierney’s sale and they must look to add to their squad if they want to challenge on all fronts this season.
So far, their transfer business has been inadequate.