Charlie Nicholas says Celtic could have title wrapped up if they beat Motherwell and Rangers lose to Hibs

Rangers have lost momentum since the Scottish Premiership resumed from the winter break, and they have found themselves seven points behind Celtic, albeit with a game in hand, after losing to Hearts last week and drawing with Aberdeen at the weekend.
Steven Gerrard’s men host Hibernian tomorrow while Neil Lennon’s side visit Motherwell.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes tomorrow’s results could have a huge say on the title race, claiming Celtic will have it wrapped up if they beat Motherwell and Rangers lose to Hibs.
“Celtic could effectively have nine-in-a-row wrapped up tomorrow night. If they beat Motherwell and Rangers lose to Hibs then it is good night. It will be over. It is as black and white as that,” Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column (via The Scottish Sun).
“Steven Gerrard’s side won’t make up a 10-point deficit – even with a game in hand and two Old Firm derbies still to play.
“However, I don’t think Rangers will drop points against Jack Ross’ men at Ibrox, even though it will be a tricky one. The good thing for Rangers is that Celtic have one of their most awkward fixtures of the season when they pitch up at Fir Park.”
Despite heading into the winter break with just a slender two-point lead and with one more game played following the 2-1 Old Firm derby defeat on December 29, Celtic have bounced back impressively, sealing four emphatic victories in a row.
The Hoops’ ability to hit the ground running immediately league action resumed has played a huge role in putting them back comfortably in the driving seat, and Rangers will be left ruing their missed chances.
The Light Blues have won just twice in the league since the start of the year, and another defeat tomorrow will all but rule them out of the title race.