Charlie Nicholas predicts the outcome of Celtic and Rangers Europa League games

Glasgow Rangers will face Feyenoord in the Europa League clash on Thursday at Ibrox, while Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will face French outfit Rennes.
Both the teams are heading into this match on the back of wins in the domestic league. Celtic won 1-0 against Hamilton Academical while the Gers came from behind to win 3-1 against Livingston.
Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas expects a feisty contest between Rangers and Feyenoord. He says that the Gers haven’t clicked into gear just yet, and they may not have the knowledge to get through a tense and physical game like this.
Nicholas also feels that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be the threat for Feyenoord and the Dutch side will try to wind him up. The former Celtic player also noticed a change in Morelos, saying, he ‘seems a lot calmer’ than before.
“Alfredo Morelos is the threat and Feyenoord will be winding him up to see if they can get to him. He seems a lot calmer than what he has been in the past! It is not an easy night. It will be tense and very physical. I don’t know if Rangers quite have the knowledge to get through these games yet,” said Nicholas to Sky Sports.
He predicts a 1-1 draw for Rangers.
Nicholas predicts Celtic may find it difficult to win away from home against Rennes. The Bhoys have won all of their games in the Scottish Premier League so far, but their European form hasn’t been up to the mark.
He says that the Bhoys gets scared when they travel away from home. Furthermore, with Celtic struggling with defensive injuries, they could face a tough night in France.
“Celtic will be good on the counter-attack, but their reputation is always the same. They get scared when they travel away from home. They don’t know where to pitch their defence and whether to play a squeezing game or not. They will have technically gifted players and pace out wide, where they will look to exploit. Celtic still have defensive injuries and will not threaten here,” said Nicholas to Sky Sports.
Nicholas predicts Rennes to beat Celtic 2-1.