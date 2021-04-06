Champions League Quarter-Finals 2020/21: Results & UCL Highlights

The Champions League has reached the quarter-final stage and features some mouth-watering UCL fixtures.

We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Champions League highlights as the first leg games are played.

Three Premier League clubs have made it through to the last eight of the competition, and two of them were in action on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool face a tough task to reach the semi-finals after losing 3-1 at Real Madrid – Vinicius Junior (2) and Marco Asensio scored for the La Liga giants.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were on target for Manchester City as they secured a narrow 2-1 home victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea are in action on Wednesday as they face Porto, while Bayern Munich will go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain.

Champions League Quarter-Finals First Leg Results

Tuesday, April 6

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, April 7

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Porto vs Chelsea

Champions League Highlights

Toni Kroos, stop that! Stop that right now! 🔥 Vinícius finishes the move off strongly and Real Madrid lead! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w2J9ciokiI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2021

Champions League News

