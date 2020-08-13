Celtic leading the race to sign Oliver Burke

Celtic have been linked with a move for the West Brom attacker Oliver Burke.

According to Fotomac (h/t sportwitness), the Scottish champions are currently leading the race to sign the player.





Apparently, the Scottish attacker is wanted by Trabzonspor as well.

The 23-year-old West Brom attacker was on loan at Celtic back in 2019 and he did reasonably well with them. He could prove to be a decent signing for Neil Lennon’s side next season.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can wrap up the signing in the coming weeks.

They need to add more depth to their attack and Burke can play in a number of roles. He can operate as the striker or a wide forward. He will add pace and goals to the side. Also, Lennon has worked with the player and he knows the attacker well.

The player is unwanted at West Brom and the newly-promoted Premier League side are likely to sell him if a good offer comes in.

Burke was on loan at La Liga last season with Alaves and he didn’t have a good spell. He will be hoping to get back to his best next season and a move to Celtic could be ideal.

He did well in the Scottish Premiership when he was on loan at Celtic and he could regain his sharpness and confidence with the Hoops next season. Burke knows the club well and he won’t need time to adapt and settle in. The 23-year-old could make an immediate impact next season.