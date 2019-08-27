Celtic keeping tabs on Birger Meling

Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer.
According to The Sun, Celtic have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old defender for a while now.
Apparently, they sent a scout to watch the player in action against Dinamo Zagreb last Wednesday.
Meling is a key player for Rosenborg and he could prove to be a good addition to Neil Lennon’s side. He will improve them defensively.
The likes of Boli were brought in to replace Tierney this summer but the defender has struggled to adapt to Scottish football so far.
Celtic are thought to be looking at Greg Taylor as well.
It will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next. It is evident that Celtic need a quality left-back. Both Taylor and Meling could prove to be solid additions to the back four.
Meling has played against Celtic before in Europe and he managed to impress. He has a contract until December 2020 and he could be up for grabs this summer.
Rosenborg won’t want to lose him on a free transfer next year and a reasonable offer could persuade them to sell the player.
A move to Celtic would be ideal for Meling as well. It would be a step up for him.