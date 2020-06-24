Celtic keen on Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo

Celtic are interested in signing the Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo this summer.

The 19 year old Japanese international is a tremendous talent and it would be a major coup for the Scottish giants if they manage to sign him. Kubo has impressed during his loan spell at Mallorca this season.





As per AS, Celtic are keen on the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they follow that up with an offer now.

Kubo has a €250m release clause in his contract and no club in the world will want to pay that. Real Madrid will have to come up with reasonable demands in order for the move to go through.

The youngster is highly rated in Spain and it will be surprising to see Real Madrid sell the player. Perhaps a loan move would be ideal for the player right now.

He could learn a lot at Celtic next season if he joins them on loan.

Apparently, Los Blancos could let him leave on a temporary deal if they exceed their non-EU quota this summer.

Celtic aren’t the only ones after Kubo and they will face a lot of competition. Apparently, there are several other clubs keen on the player including Ajax, Lazio and AC Milan. PSG tried to sign the player as well but their approach was turned down.