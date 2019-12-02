Celtic keen on Ismaila Soro

Celtic are eyeing up a move for the Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro.
According to Daily Record, the Parkhead scouts ran the rule over him at the weekend and he is a target for the Scottish giants.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move for the player when the window opens in January.
Soro is valued at around £3m and Celtic should be able to afford that if they are really interested in him.
Lennon wanting to sign the 21-year-old midfielder is hardly surprising. Celtic tried to sign a midfielder in the summer but Turnbull’s move fell through at the last minute.
Soro could prove to be a good addition to Celtic’s midfield. He will add depth and quality to the side.
Celtic are in great form right now and they will be looking to win multiple trophies this season. They will need some extra quality and depth to do well on all fronts.
Soro might be tempted to make the step up as well. Celtic are a big club with European football and a move to Parkhead could help him develop and benefit his career.