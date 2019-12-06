Celtic handed fitness boost ahead of Rangers showdown

Celtic have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of the Scottish cup final against Rangers on Sunday.
According to Neil Lennon, Odsonne Edouard has a good chance of starting the game for the Hoops.
The Frenchman was battling an injury issue and he was doubtful for the final. However, he has trained well since then and he is in contention to start now.
Lennon said to Daily Record: “He trained, did the full session today and looks like he’s come through it no problem. I’m always encouraged to see a player of that calibre on the training ground and there’s no question we’re a better team when he’s fit and available. Of course it’s his call. That’s the same with every player coming back from injury and I think there’s a very good chance he will start.”
Edouard is the best attacker at the club and his absence would have been a major blow for Celtic.
They will need his quality against Rangers and it will be interesting to see if how he performs against the Ibrox outfit this weekend.
Celtic will be hoping to win the trophy and pile further misery on their bitter rivals.
As for Rangers and Steven Gerrard, the board has backed them significantly and it is time for them to deliver on the pitch now.
Rangers fans will be expecting a big performance from their players.