Celtic fans react to Rangers defender George Edmundson’s latest comments

Glasgow Rangers lost 2-0 against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash at Ibrox before the international break.
The Gers defender George Edmundson has said recently that he expects Neil Lennon’s side will slip up at some point this season.
Edmundson joined the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window from Oldham Athletic and has found himself on the fringes.
The 22-year-old is yet to start in the Scottish Premiership for the Gers. However, he was confident that Celtic, who won back to back domestic trebles, will drop points at some stage during the campaign. He is certain that the Hoops will not go the whole season remaining unbeaten.
Rangers made a good start to the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership campaign, but they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Celtic, and as a result, slipped into the second position behind the Bhoys.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “It’s still early days in the season and I’m sure Celtic will slip up at some point.
“I don’t think they are going to go the whole season unbeaten. It was a little hiccup but there’s a long season of ups and downs to come.”
Celtic fans are expecting the Bhoys to win the title this season, and they have taken to Twitter to express their reaction on Edmundson’s latest comments.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Celtic will face Hamilton in their next Scottish Premiership game, while Rangers will take on Livingston.