Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s win over Jablonec

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton shared his reaction to his former club’s win in the Europa League last night.

The Scottish giants picked up a vital win over Czech outfit Jablonec in the first round of the Europa League qualifiers and it is fair to assume that the hoops have one foot in the next round of the competition.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic can get the job done in the second leg.

Goals from Liel Abada, James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Kyogo Furuhashi sealed a 4-2 win for the visitors and they will be looking to pick up another impressive win at home in the second leg.

Ange Postecoglou will be delighted to end his three-game winless run.

Sutton claimed that it was a good performance from the Hoops but they are still a work in progress.

Good performance… work in progress — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 5, 2021

It was evident from last night’s performance that Celtic will still have to improve on the defensive front and it remains to be seen whether the Hoops can bring in some defensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

Celtic have been linked with the likes of Ben Davies and Cameron Carter-Vickers in recent weeks.

The Hoops are likely to progress to the next round of the competition but they will need better defensive organisation to do well in the tournament.

