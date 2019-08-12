Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Kris Ajer’s display vs Motherwell

12 August, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic picked up a thumping 5-2 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

Ajer, Griffiths, Forrest, Edouard and Christie scored for the away side.

Neil Lennon will be delighted with his team’s start to the season so far.

Celtic will want to defend their league title and they have been outstanding so far. The start will give them immense confidence.

However, there is no doubt that they can improve further.

The defence has been a bit of concern for the Scottish champions so far. Celtic must look to bring in defensive reinforcements before the window shuts.

However, Kris Ajer produced another scintillating display for the Hoops in their win over Motherwell.

The 21-year-old Celtic defender is one of the best players in the side and he showed exactly why.

If he continues to perform at this level, he could guide the Hoops to another successful season this year.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ajer’s display and here are the reactions.

