Celtic fans react to Jeremie Frimpong’s display vs Riga

Celtic are though to the final playoff round of Europa League qualifying after a 1-0 win over Riga earlier tonight.

Elyounoussi scored the only goal of the game on the 90th minute to secure a vital win for Neil Lennon’s side.





The Scottish champions will be slightly disappointed with their flat performance tonight and they should have won the game more comfortably. Lennon will be demanding a lot more from his players in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can improve their performance in their next game. They will be hoping to challenge on all fronts this season and they must look to add more consistency to their game.

Jeremie Frimpong was the super-sub for Celtic tonight and the youngster’s pace and flair made all the difference for the Hoops in a tight game.

He did well to trouble the Riga defence with his runs and he managed to set up the winner for his side as well.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the right back’s performance against Riga earlier and here is what they had to say.

Frimpong first time on the ball n instantly injects pace n energy to the play!👌🏻

He’s first name on the team sheet for me along side Eddy🍀 — Dom CFC67🍀9️⃣🏆🍀 (@Shiv1888) September 24, 2020

Frimpong is the only creativity we have in our squad — Aidn (@aidnmc) September 24, 2020

A Celtic win owed to Jeremie Frimpong. Great impact. — stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) September 24, 2020

Frimpong is literally the only thing worth watching about Celtic just now. He’s going to be a superstar if he keeps this up. — Paul (@pault1888) September 24, 2020

So stupid that Frimpong doesn’t start every single week. — 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) September 24, 2020