Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Celtic fans react to Anthony Ralston display vs Nomme Kalju

Celtic fans react to Anthony Ralston display vs Nomme Kalju

31 July, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League

Celtic fans have been left unimpressed with the performance of Anthony Ralston against Nomme Kalju in the Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday night.

Celtic defeated the Estonian side 2-0 and in the process earned a 7-0 aggregate victory.

Aleksandr Kulinits scored an own goal while Marian Shved scored on his debut to wrap up a brilliant win for the Hoops.

However, Celtic fans were left unimpressed with the performance of the 20-year-old defender and have criticised him heavily on social networking site Twitter.

The 20-year-old right-back only plays as a back-up but his performance was below par on the night.

He was brave in the challenge, showed that he has the right attitude, but the youngster is genuinely lacking in quality.

What was frustrating to watch about him is his lack of understanding with the use of the ball. His distribution was very poor.

While Celtic need a back-up defender, Lennon should consider sending him on loan this season. He really needs to improve in some of the areas, and unless he plays regularly, he will hardly progress.

Report: Tom Heaton to undergo Aston Villa medical in the next 48 hours
Everton shouldn't pay £20m to sign Lemina, report is worrying

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com