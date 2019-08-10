Celtic eyeing up a move for Rico Henry

Celtic want to sign a replacement for Kieran Tierney before the window closes.
According to Daily Record, they want the Brentford defender Rico Henry. Tierney joined Arsenal earlier this week.
Henry is valued at around £7m and it will be interesting to see if Celtic can sign him this summer. They certainly have the money to sign the youngster.
However, they will need to convince the player that it is the right move for him.
Rico Henry is quite highly rated and he might soon get offers from Premier League clubs if he continues to impress. A move to Scotland might on be high on his agenda right now.
If Celtic do manage to pull it off, it would be a superb signing for them.
Henry is very talented and he could be a star for them. Currently, the Hoops have Boli as their left-back and the newly signed left-back hasn’t adapted to his new surroundings just yet.
He will need some time to adjust and recapture his best form.
Neil Lennon needs to bring in a quality left-back right now and the report from Record adds that Celtic watched Henry in action last week.
It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer for the player now.