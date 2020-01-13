Celtic closing in on Ismaila Soro

Celtic are all set to sign the Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro.
We covered reports earlier that the Scottish giants are interested in the central midfielder.
Now Daily Record are claiming that a deal has been agreed in principle.
Bnei Yehuda’s manager Elisha Levy has confirmed that the 21-year-old player will move to Celtic. He also revealed that the club is already looking for replacements for Soro.
He said: “Ismailia Soro’s transfer deal to Celtic has been closed in principle and he is expected to leave in the near future. When I took this job I knew he was going, so this isn’t a surprise to me. It just means we will have to look for reinforcements in his position. Of course it will be difficult because Soro is an excellent player.”
It will be interesting to see how he does in Scotland once the transfer is formalized.
The Bnei Yehuda star will add some composure and defensive steel to the side. He is very good at breaking up the play and marking the opposition out of the game.
Soro is excellent at driving forward as well and he will add a new dimension to Celtic’s midfield.
If he manages to adapt to the Scottish league, he could be the long term replacement for Scott Brown. The Celtic hero is past his peak and he will need to be phased out soon.
Soro has the talent to grow into a star for Celtic and the Scottish club are excellent at nurturing young talents as well.