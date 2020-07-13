Celtic and Rangers held tentative talks with Lyle Taylor’s representatives

Celtic and Rangers are interested in signing the Charlton striker Lyle Taylor this summer.

As per Daily Record, both clubs have held talks with the player’s representatives but neither have come forward with a formal offer so far.





Taylor is a free agent after refusing to extend his deal with Charlton so that he can play out the remaining games of the season. Apparently, the player was worried that any injury could jeopardise his chances of getting a move this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic or Rangers make their move for the 30-year-old this summer. On a free transfer, he could prove to be a useful addition to their squad. Both clubs could use some depth in their attack and Lyle Taylor fits the bill.

He managed to score 11 goals last season and Celtic/Rangers aren’t the only ones after him. Several clubs are keen on the forward and the Scottish duo should look to make their move quickly if they want to snap him up.

As per the report from Daily Record, Nottingham Forest, Swansea and West Brom are also keen on the player. Furthermore, Premier League outfit Burnley and Turkish sides Galatasaray and Sivasspor are also keeping tabs on Taylor.