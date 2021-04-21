According to The Sun, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are wanted to join a British Premier League as part of the fall-out of the failed European Super League.

The self-styled big-six (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur) pulled out of the breakaway continental league just days after its formation was announced, but FIFA, UEFA and the UK Government are expected to approve of a British Premier League.

The big-six feels the English Premier League needs a huge reform, and they are happy to let Celtic and Rangers join them in a cross-border league.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave his blessing for cross-border leagues when asked about proposals for mergers between top-flight leagues in the Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico and the MLS.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could also support having Rangers and Celtic join a cross-border UK league in order to fight off Scottish independence.

A proposed second Scottish independence referendum is gaining momentum, and such a move could come in handy in keeping the United Kingdom together.

The Old Firm rivals will see their finances skyrocket if the creation of a British Premier League goes ahead, and it will give them the opportunity to finally re-establish themselves as continental heavyweights.

Their Premiership rivals could also approve if Celtic and Rangers decide to leave as it would give them a realistic chance of finally winning the Scottish Premiership title and boost their chances of qualifying for the revamped Champions League.

The prospects of having the Glasgow giants join the Premier League have been discussed for years, and while that is not likely to happen anytime soon, a British Premier League will give them the chance to finally join the English heavyweights.

Rangers and Celtic averaged a crowd of around 50,000 and 58,000 respectively the last time fans were allowed into stadiums, and a cross-border merger will be huge for both countries.

However, whether it will come to fruition remains to be seen, and it will be exciting to see how things go.

