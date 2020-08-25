Celtic agree fee with Motherwell for David Turnbull

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull for over a year now.

The midfielder was close to signing for the Scottish champions back in the summer of 2019 but an injury issue led to the collapse of the move.





It is believed that Celtic are looking to sign the player this summer and according to football insider, the Scottish giants have now had a bid accepted for Turnbull.

The Hoops have had an impressive transfer window so far and they managed to improve their attack significantly. Signing a quality midfielder will improve them further.

Turnbull has already proven his quality in the Scottish Premiership and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Celtic once the transfer goes through.

The Motherwell midfielder will add goals and creativity to Neil Lennon’s midfield.

Celtic are aiming for their 10th title in a row and they cannot afford to take any risks in terms of signings. Bringing in the necessary reinforcements should be a top priority for them.

The Scottish giants will be paying around £3.25 million including add ons for David Turnbull this summer and the player is set to complete his medical soon.